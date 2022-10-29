Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Exscientia plc has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $882.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

