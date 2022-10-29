Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $306,000 Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,628,513 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NOW by 828.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 776,771 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $5,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NOW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after acquiring an additional 412,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NOW by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 399,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.30 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

