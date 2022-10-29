Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alector were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alector by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Alector by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $9.52 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $793.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.51. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $79.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

