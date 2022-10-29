Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $287,000 in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after acquiring an additional 124,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Zuora Trading Up 2.1 %
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zuora Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
