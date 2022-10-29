Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $292,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Brinker International Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $33.82 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

