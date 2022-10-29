Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $298,000 in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,871.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

