Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $302,000 in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 435.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.