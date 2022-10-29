Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $308,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.99 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

