Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $311,000 in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 193.55%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

