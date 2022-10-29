Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $314,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $604.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.55 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.