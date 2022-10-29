Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $315,000 in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751,540 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $672.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.