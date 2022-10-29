Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $319,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

STBA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

