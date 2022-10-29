Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $325,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cassava Sciences

In other news, insider James William Kupiec purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 5.5 %

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.17. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.