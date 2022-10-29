Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $328,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Magnite by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

