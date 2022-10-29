Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $332,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLVM opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

