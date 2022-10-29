Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,341 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 132,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.67.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

