Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.88%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

