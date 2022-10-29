Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $293,000 Investment in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Proterra during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Proterra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

