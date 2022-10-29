Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 417,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $945.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.50). Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

