Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 566,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after buying an additional 73,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -253.46 and a beta of 0.49. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $122,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,522,817.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,760 shares of company stock worth $9,039,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

