Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $325,000 Investment in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNBE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,836 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after acquiring an additional 752,620 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,495,000 after acquiring an additional 104,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth $68,140,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KNBE opened at $24.67 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. Analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $3,881,172.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,625.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $3,881,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,625.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,601 shares of company stock valued at $11,923,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

KnowBe4 Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

