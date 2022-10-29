Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $330,000 Investment in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNUT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.