Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $149,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANC. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

