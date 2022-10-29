Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.21. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Further Reading

