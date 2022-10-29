Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.96 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

