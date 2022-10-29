Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 726,131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,827.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

