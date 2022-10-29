Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iStar by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

iStar Stock Up 3.6 %

iStar Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

About iStar

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.