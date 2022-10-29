Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DCT stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.