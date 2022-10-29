Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,909 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.80. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

