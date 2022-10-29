Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 40,329 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 106,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after acquiring an additional 936,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,665 shares of company stock worth $215,274. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

