Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 46,094 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

ESRT opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.