Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,012 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.7 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

