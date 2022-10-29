Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,907,574 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,907,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $278,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of IVR opened at $11.74 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.15%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -22.97%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

