Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $290,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.