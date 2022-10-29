Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $293,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after acquiring an additional 214,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 409,881 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,109,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $20.67 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

