Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $294,000 Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 634,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 180,862 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 829,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 76,572 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 140,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 47,170 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $512,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

