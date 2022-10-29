Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $301,000 Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $456,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 95.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,148,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marten Transport Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MRTN opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

