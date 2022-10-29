Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $308,000 Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

First Foundation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.15 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $910.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.12.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

