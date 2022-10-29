Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $30.42 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

