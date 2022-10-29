Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.27 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

