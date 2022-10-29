Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 1,471,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 318,890 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $15.49.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

