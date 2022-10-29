Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,469 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

