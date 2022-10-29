Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

NYSE WOW opened at $13.79 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $892,900. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

