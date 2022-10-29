Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.