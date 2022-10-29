Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

