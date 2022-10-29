Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $19.99. Myers Industries shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $727.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.54 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 95.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Myers Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

