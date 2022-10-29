Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natera in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($5.74) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

NTRA stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $60,863.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,939 shares in the company, valued at $85,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $39,313,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Natera by 878.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

