National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $385,713.78 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,498 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $385,713.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,503,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,892,901.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $400,983.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $32,269.05.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $3,859,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $41.15 on Friday. National Research Co. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 45.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Research by 27.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in National Research by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in National Research by 4.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in National Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

