NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,602,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 141,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,066,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

