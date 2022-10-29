NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTCT stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
