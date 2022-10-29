NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,889.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,728.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,033.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

